New Jersey Woman Used Nail Clippers to Kill Man: Prosecutors
A New Jersey woman has been charged with murder after allegedly stabbing a man she lived with using a nail clipper, prosecutors said on Tuesday. Kathleen Ayala, 30, has been charged with the murder of 35-year-old Axel Torres after a Sunday morning argument inside their Millville home, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office. Prosecutors allege that during a physical fight, Ayala chased Torres outside the home with a nail clipper—and ultimately fatally stabbed him. Authorities responded to the house at around 1:06 a.m. and found Torres “unresponsive and suffering from a knife wound to his left leg.” He was transported to a local hospital, where he died on Monday morning.
Ayala was initially charged with assault and weapons offenses, but the charges were upgraded to murder after Torres’ death. She is currently being held at Cumberland County Jail. According to court documents obtained by The Daily Beast, Ayala told police she only wanted to scare Torres with the fingernail clippers, but never intended to physically harm him.