Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Trumpland
New Leak Reveals Plan to Rebuild USAID in Trump’s Image
ALL MINE
The overhaul includes renaming the agency and severely limiting its scope.
Kenneal Patterson
Breaking News Intern
Published
Mar. 19 2025
7:06PM EDT
Kevin Lamarque/Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS
Kenneal Patterson
Breaking News Intern
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
Leak Reveals Trump’s Full Bonkers Plan for the Kennedy Center
Leigh Kimmins
World
Last Person Who Saw Missing Student Alive Gives Heartbreaking Account in Court
Matt Young
Trumpland
Anti-Musk Hackers Share Names and Addresses of Tesla Owners
Tom Sanders
Politics
Putin Trolls Trump with Power Station Strike After ‘Ceasefire’
Julia Ornedo
U.S. News
NIT Tournament Rescinds School’s Invite in College Basketball Stunner
Kenneal Patterson