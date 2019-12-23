Teen Sentenced to Just 30 Days for Second-Degree Murder
A New Mexico teenager who fatally shot a man in the middle of a crowded Albuquerque park in 2018 has been sentenced to just 30 days in jail. Santiago Armijo, 17, was also sentenced to supervised probation until he is 21, for shooting and killing Larry DeSantiago, 25. Judith DeSantiago, the victim’s sister, decried the sentence, calling it a “slap in the face.” Witnesses told police they saw DeSantiago chase Armijo and his friend Jeremiah De La Pena to the top of a hill before Armijo shot him in the chest and said “That’s what you get!” DeSantiago died at the hospital soon after, and the two teens were arrested in a nearby neighborhood. Armijo was 15 at the time and De La Pena was 16. De La Pena has also pleaded in the case, but has yet to be sentenced. The judge noted she would have been able to impose a maximum sentence of just four years due to the offender’s age, which she said had influenced her decision to opt for treatment over incarceration.