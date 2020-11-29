New Orleans Saints Lose Draft Pick for Maskless Celebration After Win Over Tampa Bay
CONSEQUENCES
The New Orleans Saints partied like it was 2019—without masks—after crushing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers three weeks ago. And now they have to pay the price. ESPN reports that the NFL stripped the team of a seventh-round draft pick and slapped on a $500,000 fine for violating COVID-19 rules during the locker-room celebrations—which they posted on social media. “The team also had previous violations and was provided ample warning that further actions would result in escalated discipline,” a league source told ESPN. The Saints is appealing the punishment, arguing that other teams have also gone maskless without facing such a harsh penalty. The coronavirus is ripping through the NFL right now, forcing a two-day shutdown of team facilities and the postponement of some games.