A new poll likely to infuriate Donald Trump reveals that a majority of voters say he’s doing a worse job as president than Joe Biden.

The Harvard/Harris poll showed that Trump, one year into his second term, dropped nine points in job approval when compared to his predecessor, whom he has called the worst president in history.

When asked whether Trump, 79, was doing “a better or worse job” than Biden, 49 percent of likely voters—a minority—responded “better.” Fifty-one percent said “worse.”

A slight majority of Americans said Trump has done a worse job than Biden as president, a new poll found. Pool/Getty Images

About a year ago, the same poll showed 58 percent indicating that Trump was doing the job better.

Trump also came up short against Biden when Americans were asked who was more responsible for the state of the economy, which 52 percent of voters said was last “good” in pre-pandemic times. Sixty-three percent put the responsibility mostly on the Trump administration, and 53 percent said the economy is worse now than it was under Biden.

On the bright side for Trump, according to the poll, a majority of Americans support 15 of 22 of his stated policies, with the top three being lowering prescription drug prices (83 percent), deporting illegal immigrants with criminal records (73 percent), and cutting out fraud from government expenditures (70 percent).

In general, though, Trump has faced poor polling in recent months.

A January YouGov/Economist survey found that 71 percent of Americans think the United States is “out of control” under his leadership.

A few days earlier, a CNN/SSRS poll showed 58 percent of respondents saying Trump has been a “failure,” and that a majority believed he was making the economy worse.

Trump was also confronted last week with a Fox News poll showing Americans generally pushing back on his immigration crackdown, with 59 percent saying ICE has been “too aggressive” after federal agents killed two people in Minneapolis.

Numbers like those haven’t stopped Trump from bragging, as he did Monday night, about having his “highest” poll numbers ever.