New Probe Into Disgraced Andrew Casts Long Shadow Over Warring Royals

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will likely skip the wedding of their cousin Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling after it was revealed that their father, ex-Prince Andrew, is being investigated over a suspected sexual offense at Royal Ascot in 2002.

The Royalist hears that the two princesses have been left mortified “all over again” by the latest developments, and do not want to overshadow the bride and groom’s big day.

Although it has been widely reported in recent days that the princesses would attend the wedding, a source said this was “never as concrete” as portrayed. The source said that while they had indeed RSVP’d to say they intended to come, and those RSVPs had not as yet been canceled, they would “never want to overshadow the bride and groom’s happy day.”

The source said that new revelations about Andrew had cast doubt on the prospect of the princesses attending either the wedding on June 6 or Royal Ascot, which runs from June 16-20. Thames Valley Police announced Friday that it had widened its inquiry into misconduct in public office to include sexual misconduct.

Sisters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie at Royal Ascot in 2019. A ride at Ascot is the ultimate sign of who’s “in” with the British royals.

The source said the revelation in today’s London Sunday Times that Andrew was now being investigated for alleged sex misconduct while attending Royal Ascot himself in 2002 had effectively ended any prospect that his daughters could attend either the race meeting or the wedding.

The alleged misconduct took place after Andrew joined the royal procession with his brother.

The news that the princesses are likely to pull out will be a grim, Pyrrhic victory for Prince William, who believes that his father acted with undue haste by inviting the princesses to Christmas at Sandringham as a show of solidarity. William was furious at the briefings that he believed emanated from his father’s office, saying that the king wanted the princesses to attend Ascot.

He was particularly dismayed by his father’s decision, given the fact that documents that emerged after Christmas in the Epstein files showed that in one business deal, Andrew proposed to the Rowland banking family that his daughters should receive “$50k each.”

Prince William has suggested that the princesses’ readmission to the royal inner circle should follow only a forensic review of their finances. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Sources close to Beatrice and Eugenie told The Mail on Sunday that the princesses have no memory of the alleged $50,000 payments proposed by their father and have sought access to their historical bank records.

William has demanded the princesses submit to an “ethical audit” of their finances before he will rubber-stamp their reintegration into the family’s inner circle.

The question of whether Beatrice and Eugenie would attend Ascot had already become another fault line between Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace in recent months, producing a prolonged and undignified briefing war between the two camps.

Stories thought to have been planted by William’s camp earlier this year suggested the princesses would be excluded, only to be contradicted by a briefing that King Charles had personally invited Beatrice and Eugenie to attend alongside himself and Camilla.

However, the king’s plans looked to have been derailed when, at Easter, it was announced that Beatrice and Eugenie would not join the king for church. This was portrayed as being their own choice, but few doubted the decision was actually made on their behalf by the king’s office.

Prince William has long tried to avoid public meetings with his uncle Andrew. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince William, I am told, has suggested in no uncertain terms that other royals should not appear in photographs with the pair for the time being. At Christmas, he made sure to keep a significant distance between himself and the princesses. The issue has become a proxy war for the many, many disagreements between the monarch and his heir, most notably Charles’ wish to reconcile with Harry.

The alleged incident at Ascot involving Andrew is said to have taken place between June 18 and 22, 2002, when Queen Elizabeth attended the festival as part of her Golden Jubilee celebrations.

Andrew was photographed at the five-day meet arriving in a carriage with the future King Charles.

Ascot, which sits close to Andrew’s former home at Sunninghill Park, has been patronized by the royal family since Queen Anne founded it in 1711, and Andrew was a regular visitor. It was in the royal enclosure at Ascot that he had previously hosted Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell on Ladies’ Day in June 2000.

Prince Charles arrives in an open carriage for the second day of Ascot in 2002, accompanied by brother Andrew. Police are investigating disturbing allegations about Andrew’s behavior at Ascot that year. Tim Graham/(duke Of York). (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Thames Valley Police, which covers the racecourse, said this weekend it could not go into specifics of its ongoing investigation but was “following all reasonable lines of inquiry.”

On Friday, assistant chief constable Oliver Wright said, “Misconduct in public office is a crime that can take different forms, making this a complex investigation.” He urged anyone with potential evidence to come forward. The force indicated that any new evidence could fall under its existing investigation or be examined as a standalone offense.

The broader Thames Valley investigation—Andrew was arrested on his 66th birthday in February and held for 11 hours before being released under investigation—was originally prompted by the release of the Epstein files by the U.S. Department of Justice earlier this year. The documents appeared to suggest Andrew had passed commercially sensitive trade reports to Epstein during a stay at his New York mansion in November 2010 within five minutes of receiving them.

Detectives have also been granted access to Scotland Yard’s files on Virginia Giuffre, who accused Andrew of assaulting her on three occasions when she was 17. Investigators are now working through a list of key witnesses, including former cabinet ministers, royal officials, and senior civil servants. The Met Police studied Giuffre’s allegations on no fewer than three occasions, but failed even to interview Andrew, on each occasion declaring there was no case.

Giuffre, who took her own life in April last year, aged 41, had alleged that one of the assaults took place at the London home of Maxwell. Andrew paid a $15 million settlement to Giuffre in 2022 with no admission of liability. Andrew has always denied any wrongdoing.

Virginia Giuffre holds up a photo of her younger self, taken around the time she alleged that Andrew assaulted her. Giuffre died last year. Emily Michot/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Sources say that last year, in what some around him saw as a last chance for the princesses, William and Catherine privately proposed that Beatrice and Eugenie submit their finances to an ethical forensic accountant. This was so that an independent audit might clear them of any suspicion about how they funded their lavish lifestyles as teenagers.

Royal biographer Andrew Lownie has told The Royalist he believes the sisters turned down the request, adding that the refusal “doesn’t send out very encouraging signs,” and called for a proper examination of the tax affairs of the York family.

The royal enclosure at Ascot is a village, with gossip ripping through it like wildfire. If this investigation proceeds, the king could face uncomfortable questions about just how much he knew, 25 years ago, about what his brother was getting up to at a race meeting he also attended.

The Daily Beast has contacted a representative of the princesses for comment.