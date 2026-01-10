New Video of Minnesota ICE Shooting Raises Pivotal Questions

New video footage of the immediate aftermath of the shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis is raising more questions about how the events unfolded.

Specifically, it shows that it took six minutes for medics to arrive after an ICE officer shot Good at point-blank range.

A bullet hole in the windshield of Good’s vehicle. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The footage, obtained by CNN, comes from a doorbell camera positioned in front of the section of road where Good’s Honda SUV crashed after the shooting. It details the minutes and hours after the incident, revealing the exact timings of first responder operations.

“Before she receives any meaningful medical treatment, it’s really six minutes after the shooting when the first Minneapolis medics get there,” CNN’s chief law enforcement and intelligence analyst, John Miller, told news host Anderson Cooper about the hours of footage reviewed.

In separate footage taken in the moments after the shooting, a man can be seen offering his services as a doctor while ICE agents stand around Good’s car.

John Miller talks through the new Minneapolis footage on CNN. CNN

“Can I check her pulse?” he asks. “No,” the masked, gun-carrying officer replies. “I’m a physician,” the man continues. “I don’t care,” comes the reply.

“We got EMS coming, man, I get it. Just give us a second,” another masked officer says. “We have medics on scene.”

Another local woman, who described Good as a “neighbor,” was told to “relax” when she asked where the medics were.

Cooper refers to this video while clarifying with Miller that the new doorbell footage uncovers the exact timeframe between the shooting and when Good was given medical care.

“Here’s the question: while this doctor was there and they’re saying ‘our medics are on the way,’ were there life-saving measures that could have been applied by others on the scene?” Miller asked.

Good, a mother of three, was fatally shot by an ICE officer on Wednesday morning as more than 2,000 federal officers and agents descended on the city to conduct raids for the Department of Homeland Security.

The officer in question has since been identified as Jonathan E. Ross, 43.

A screenshot of a video posted by Max Nesterak on the social media site X shows ICE officer Jonathan Ross shortly after he fatally shot Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis on Jan. 7, 2025. Screenshot/Max Nesterak/X

Renee’s partner, Becca Good, was at the scene of the shooting, with the footage painting a bleak picture of the aftermath of the events.

“The first one to reach her is her wife,” Miller explained of the chaos following the shooting. “They take the dog out of the car and give it to the wife, and she ends up basically sitting in front of this house watching, trying to figure out what to do next.”

DHS Secretary Kirsti Noem has claimed that the shooting was in response to an “act of domestic terrorism” and that the officer shot in self-defense as Good tried to ram him with her vehicle.

President Donald Trump took to social media soon after the event, claiming that the shooting was the fault of the “radical left” and that the officer in question was lucky to be alive.

The president of the United States’ take on the shooting. Donald Trump on Truth Social

Footage from the event, however, shows the officer moving aside as Good’s car drives forward, firing his gun twice into the side window as it moves past him.

“They seem like children,” Good’s neighbor, 39-year-old Emily Heller, said of the federal officers. “They seem like untrained people. And so that agent was obviously spooked because he had just killed someone. And it was very obvious to everyone who had witnessed it all that she would not make it.”

A screen grab from a video capturing the killing of Renee Good in Minnesota. Screenshot/Max Nesterak/X

Despite the overwhelming amount of video footage, questions remain as to exactly what happened during the incident. The FBI has taken exclusive control of the case.