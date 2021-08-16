NY Assembly Will Continue Its Cuomo Investigation and Issue ‘Final Report’

The New York Assembly’s judiciary committee will continue reviewing evidence in its investigation of Andrew Cuomo, days after announcing it would suspend its impeachment probe because the governor had resigned.
In a joint statement Monday, Speaker Carl Heastie and Assembly Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Lavine said the committee will issue a final report.
“In doing so, the committee will take all appropriate steps to ensure that this effort does not interfere with various ongoing investigations,” they said, referring to probes into COVID-19 nursing-home data, the governor’s memoir, and potential criminal incidents of sexual misconduct in five jurisdictions.
In a statement announcing the suspension of the inquiry on Friday, Heastie had suggested that in spite of “credible evidence” uncovered by the committee supporting allegations of sexual harassment, impeachment was no longer necessary since Cuomo had resigned on his own. Heastie added that he didn’t think the legislature had the constitutional authority to impeach an elected official who was no longer in office.