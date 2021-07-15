New York Attorney General Will Question Cuomo in Sex Harassment Probe
INTERROGATION
Investigators from the New York Attorney General’s office will question Gov. Andrew Cuomo in its probe of allegations of sexual harassment made against him, The New York Times reports. Two independent lawyers hired by Laetitia James’ office, Joon H. Kim and Anne Clark, will reportedly question Cuomo on Saturday in Albany, New York. The attorneys, who have also subpoenaed documents from the governor’s office in the investigation, are expected to publish a report when their inquiry concludes, though there is no formal deadline. Multiple women, including one aide who currently works for Cuomo, have accused him of making inappropriate comments to them, and touching and kissing them inappropriately. Cuomo has apologized if his behavior made others uncomfortable but denied wrongdoing.