NYC Bike Path Terrorist Found Guilty After Less Than a Day
HEINOUS
The jury deciding the fate of the Uber driver behind a 2017 Halloween massacre in New York City took less than a day to decide he was guilty on all counts. Islamic State wannabe Sayfullo Saipov, 34, was convicted on 28 counts of murder, attempted murder and terrorism Thursday. The New Jersey resident used a 6,000 pound flatbed U-Haul to kill eight people and injuring a dozen more as he plowed through the city’s West Side bike path, believing the assault would make him a martyr. Many of the victims were tourists, according to a federal indictment. The 34-year-old Uzbek native’s attack, which ultimately sent him crashing into the side of a school bus, was a part of a plan for him to do his “part for Allah,” he said in an interview with the FBI, according to federal prosecutors. Having determined his guilt, the jury will now decide his fate—tossing up between life imprisonment or a death penalty sentence, the latter of which would require a unanimous vote.