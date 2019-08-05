CHEAT SHEET
HELPING HAND
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio Used NYPD to Move Daughter Out of Apartment: Report
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio used members of his NYPD security detail to move his daughter out of her Brooklyn apartment, the New York Daily News reports. The Democratic presidential candidate reportedly called on members of his Executive Protection Unit to help move Chiara de Blasio, who graduated from college in 2016, from her apartment in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. The move reportedly took place about a year ago, according to sources who spoke to the Daily News. Moving the mayor’s adult daughter would not be the first time the unit tasked with keeping de Blasio safe has been the subject of public scrutiny. The team’s commanding officer, Inspector Howard Redmond, has faced a series of discrimination lawsuits and is accused of covering up a 2015 car crash (of which the mayor was a passenger) in order to avoid bad optics.