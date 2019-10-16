CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    TOO MANY

    New York City Police Officer Dies by Suicide, Tenth This Year

    Anna Kaplan

    Breaking News Reporter

    Lucas Jackson/Reuters

    An off-duty New York City Police Department officer has died after being found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. The officer, who has not yet been identified, was found in the Utopia neighborhood of Queens before he was taken to Queens General Hospital, where he later died of his injuries, according to police. The latest death marks the tenth member of the force to die by suicide this year. Robert Echeverria, 56, died by suicide in August, and just days before, another officer, Johnny Rios, 35, shot himself in his home in Yonkers. Four other officers died by suicide in June of this year.

    Read it at NBC New York