New York City Police Officer Dies by Suicide, Tenth This Year
An off-duty New York City Police Department officer has died after being found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. The officer, who has not yet been identified, was found in the Utopia neighborhood of Queens before he was taken to Queens General Hospital, where he later died of his injuries, according to police. The latest death marks the tenth member of the force to die by suicide this year. Robert Echeverria, 56, died by suicide in August, and just days before, another officer, Johnny Rios, 35, shot himself in his home in Yonkers. Four other officers died by suicide in June of this year.