Read it at ESPN
New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker turned himself in to police Saturday in connection with an alleged armed robbery at a party in Broward County, Florida. Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar are accused of stealing thousands of dollars in cash, watches and other valuables while threatening partygoers with semiautomatic weapons. Both men were charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm, and both have protested their innocence. Dunbar has not turned himself in, and his lawyer told ESPN he had sworn affidavits from five witnesses attesting to his client’s innocence. “We believe our client is innocent of all charges,” Baker’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, wrote in an Instagram post. “We urge people not to rush to judgment.”