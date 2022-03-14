CHEAT SHEET
Mets Star Pete Alonso ‘Thankful to Be Alive’ After Terrifying Car Crash
New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso says he’s “thankful to be alive” after surviving a harrowing car crash Sunday while in Florida for spring training. “Yesterday was a really close experience to death,” Alonso, 27, told reporters. He claimed another driver ran a red light and t-boned his car, causing it to flip three times. “You never know what can happen,” he said. “One thing coming here to work, coming to spring training, and the next thing I know I’m kicking my windshield in trying to get out of a flipped over car.” He said his family was fine and his wife was an “absolute trooper.” Alonso debuted in the Major League with the Mets in 2019.