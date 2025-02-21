Media

New York Post Torches Trump’s Take on Putin: ‘THIS IS A DICTATOR’

FRONT PAGE FURY

It’s the latest lashing the president has received from a Rupert Murdoch publication over his stance on Russia.

Leigh Kimmins
Reporter

Trump’s Favorite Paper Turns on Him Over Pally Putin Stance
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images
