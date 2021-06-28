New York Prosecutors Slap Trump Organization With Monday Deadline, Says Report
TICK TOCK
The Trump Organization only has a few hours left to make its final arguments for why it should not face criminal charges over its financial dealings, according to The Washington Post. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and New York Attorney General Letitia James have been investigating former President Donald Trump’s business for more than two years, and they appear to be getting the groundwork ready to hit the company with criminal charges. Prosecutors have reportedly informed Trump’s lawyers that they have until Monday afternoon to make their closing arguments. On Friday, it was reported that charges against the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, could be announced as early as this week. Meanwhile, the District of Columbia’s attorney general is also starting to home in on the actions of Weisselberg in its investigation into whether Trump’s 2017 inauguration committee misspent more than $1 million to benefit his own company.