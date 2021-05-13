NY Yankees Say 7 Vaccinated Employees Now Have COVID-19

Read it at ABC7
The New York Yankees announced Thursday that seven members of its coaching and management staff had tested positive for the coronavirus after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in early April. Six of the seven infected people, who are all quarantining, are exhibiting no symptoms. Pitching coach Matt Blake, third base coach Phil Nevin, and first base coach Reggie Willits were among those who contracted the virus. The New York State Health Department is investigating the outbreak.