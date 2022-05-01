New Zealand Border Officially Opens to Vaccinated Tourists
BACK TO NORMAL
There were emotional scenes at Auckland Airport in New Zealand early Monday morning local time, as family and friends were finally reunited with loved ones who had touched down on the first flights from the United States—from Los Angeles and San Francisco—to New Zealand in over two years. Another flight landing from Fiji was expected too. Now, vaccinated visitors from 60 visa-waiver countries can enter New Zealand without having to quarantine; tourists will still have to complete COVID-19 pre-departure and arrival tests.
The change is significant given the role that tourism played in New Zealand’s economy—prior to the pandemic, tourism contributed 5.5% to New Zealand’s GDP and was responsible for 8% of the national workforce. “We've got three flights arriving into Auckland on May 2, which are filled to the brim with overseas visitors and returning Kiwis thrilled to land on New Zealand shores once again as they reconnect with family, start their studies or build their businesses,” Air New Zealand chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty said.