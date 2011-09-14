News Corp. Faces Two New Lawsuits

CHEAT SHEET
News Corp. has been hit with two new lawsuits in recent days. First, Sheila Henry is suing after police told her that News of the World reporters likely hacked her son’s phone after his death in the July 7, 2005, London subway bombings. Henry had left several messages for her son that day, as she tried to locate him in the chaos after the explosions. Separately, a group of News Corp. shareholders are suing the company, claiming that it knew of illegal hacking at its U.S. marketing subsidiaries more than 10 years ago. The lawsuit claims News America Marketing and NDS Group hacked their competitors’ systems and alleges the company’s board “has not lifted a finger,” even when it became clear that the companies’ practices were illegal.