Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the Chair of the House Oversight Committee, was left scrambling on Monday after a Newsmax host questioned him on ridicule he’s received over his Friday interview on CNN with Jake Tapper.

Comer made the decision to venture outside his usual Fox News bubble in an attempt to justify his committee’s ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden’s foreign business deals—and the push from House Republicans to impeach President Joe Biden, despite scant evidence tying him to any improper behavior.

Newsmax host Rob Finnerty seemed less than impressed with the result.

“He’s making your investigation sound like a joke, and he’s trying to make you look like a joke,” Finnerty told Comer during a Monday appearance on the network. “And then half of America sees that, and they think your investigation is a joke. How do you work around that?”

On Friday, Comer made the unsubstantiated claim that Hunter Biden may have been indicted by special counsel Daivd Weiss “to protect him” from having to appear in front of a Republican-led panel with questions about his alleged wrongdoing.

Tapper mocked the congressman for floating the outlandish theory, saying, “Yes, the classic rubric to protect him, I got it.”

Rather than change his approach, Comer instead decided to denigrate the CNN audience—suggesting that they were simply too “low-IQ” to understand his complicated investigation into the Biden family.

“Well, that’s the first time I went on CNN in three months,” he began. “We thought we would give it a try.”

He continued: “Jake Tapper is an intelligent guy, but he’s playing to a low IQ audience … Jake’s doing what he’s told by his bosses at CNN, who are doing what they’re told by their bosses, the Democratic National Committee. I mean, CNN is a wholly owned, unprofitable subsidiary of the Democratic National Committee.”

CNN, of course, is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery and has no relationship with the DNC.

Last week, Comer announced the discovery of bank records revealing that Biden had been given “direct monthly payments” from Hunter’s business account—specifically calling out three “recurring payments” of $1,380 in 2018.

Outside the fact that Biden was not president at the time—and that the payments had been widely reported more than a year earlier—The Washington Post and other outlets found that the transfers were Hunter’s car payments, reimbursing his dad for the purchase of a Ford Raptor truck.