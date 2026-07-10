Newsmax Host Melts Down at Republicans Over ‘Twisted’ McConnell Mystery

Newsmax host Rob Finnerty erupted at Republicans over Mitch McConnell’s disappearance, accusing them of hiding the truth about the senator.

“How twisted is it that for almost a month, no one in Washington has had any idea what happened to Mitch McConnell after he apparently went into cardiac arrest on June 14,” Finnerty said on the right-wing network Thursday evening.

The handling of the 84-year-old senator’s medical emergency, which a 911 call described as a heart attack, has sparked intense backlash as McConnell’s team and GOP leadership have refused to disclose details on his condition—or provide proof of life.

“It’s Joe Biden all over again. Only this time, it is RINOs covering for Mitch McConnell, instead of Democrats covering for Joe Biden,” Finnerty said. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Finnerty scoffed at the accounts of Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Whip John Barrasso, who both claimed to have spoken with McConnell this week.

“Republican senators John Thune, John Barrasso, even claimed they talked to McConnell this week and had lengthy conversations where they, like debated world peace, negotiated an end to all wars, and solve world hunger, all in the course of twenty minutes, and they expect us good little lemmings to just believe them on their word,” the MAGA host said.

He continued, “Because John Thune said so about a guy who probably hasn’t had a lengthy conversation for a long, long time,” before playing clips of McConnell freezing mid-sentence on two different occasions in 2023.

“Mitch McConnell is worse than Joe Biden. He’s not president, he’s a senator, but he is worse than Joe Biden,” Finnerty said, referring to Biden’s decline during his presidency.

“Instead of just retiring, this is what we’re left with: a senator or Republican, who apparently went into cardiac arrest last month, and other senators on the right who are covering for him right now, allegedly, reportedly.”

He added, “It’s Joe Biden all over again. Only this time, it is RINOs covering for Mitch McConnell, instead of Democrats covering for Joe Biden,” invoking the MAGA label for Republicans deemed disloyal to the movement.

Finnerty concluded by urging Thune and other Republicans to call on McConnell to resign.

The June 14 call detailed an emergency dispatch to McConnell’s D.C. home, where first responders were told of “CPR in progress” due to “cardiac arrest.” REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Other MAGA voices are equally as suspicious about McConnell’s disappearance, with far-right activist Laura Loomer claiming that McConnell is in a “vegetative state,” or “brain dead,” citing unnamed sources.

Despite demands on both sides of the aisle that McConnell’s office issue an update confirming that the former Senate Republican leader is still alive, his team has refused to do so, instead repeatedly issuing the same statement claiming that he “continues his recovery in the hospital,” that he “continues to improve,” and is supposedly “working closely with his staff.”

McConnell’s staff is led by his longtime, camera-shy aide Terry Carmack, who is on track to earn more than $226,000 this year.