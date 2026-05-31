Newsom Brands Trump a ‘Loser’ in Blistering Takedown

California Governor Gavin Newsom used one of Donald Trump’s favorite words to scorch him on Saturday, in an attack over the president’s lies about voting in California.

“California elections are a fraud,” Trump stated flatly in an interview on Fox News Sunday with his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump.

“No,” Newsom shot back in response on X via the governor’s Press Office. “You’re just a loser.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom has something to say to Donald Trump. Gavin Newsom/Gavin Newsom/X

Trump claimed that once the nation cleans up all the fraud in the country, “we’ll have a balanced budget.” America’s national debt is currently bigger than its annual Gross Domestic Product for the first time since just after World War II. It’s a “potent symbol of the gathering fiscal stresses on the U.S. under the Trump administration,” noted The Wall Street Journal.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has some bones to pick with Donald Trump. Kelley L Cox/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“You know, they don’t have voting booths,” the president declared about California with a straight face. “Everything’s by mail.” Both claims are untrue.

Lara Trump called the state “wonky.”

California’s primary is Tuesday.

“Trump is actively lying to Americans. Again,” Newsom warned on X. “This time it’s to keep you from voting. Don’t believe him.”

Gavin Newsom fires back at Donald Trump's lies about voting in California. Gavin Newsom/X/Gavin Newsom/X

Trump has praised controversial MAGA reality-show villain Spencer Pratt, who has absolutely no political experience but is running for mayor of Los Angeles. The president has endorsed former Fox News commentator Steve Hilton for governor, but said he’s not sure a Republican can win in the state.

He also insisted California “has to get rid of mail-in voting… because it’s rigged.”

“Absolutely,” said a grinning Lara Trump.

Trump also insisted yet again that the U.S. is the only country in the world that allows mail-in voting. This is also untrue. In fact, dozens of nations allow it.

Earlier this week, Newsom signed a bill into law barring federal interference in California elections. The statute is a response to “legitimate anxiety” about Trump’s tactics targeting Democratic-led cities and states.

“I expect the worst with Trump because he’s done the worst,” he said at a news conference.