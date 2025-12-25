Newsom Posts 2025 Wrapped for Epstein Files

Trump’s troller-in-chief, Gavin Newsom, dropped an end-of-year message on the Epstein files.

In a short video posted to his X account, the California governor trolled President Donald Trump, 79, by showing both the blank pages released by the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the pages that were not redacted, which reveal the president’s connection to the convicted sex offender.

“And with that, the 2025 season comes to an end,” a voice says at the beginning of the video, as a headline appears on screen reading “DOJ defends removing Trump photo from Epstein files,” with the removed photo and Trump’s face highlighted in the background.

The DOJ released the first batch of the Epstein files on Dec. 19, which appeared to include a few references to Trump’s name.

Although the department is mandated to release all documents related to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019, under the Epstein Files Transparency Act passed in November, it has withheld some files, claiming the process is delayed to protect victim identities.

The heavily redacted documents released so far included photos scattered on Epstein’s desk, including two featuring Trump—one with the president’s then-girlfriend, Melania Trump and one with Epstein’s accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell—which the DOJ later removed “for further review.”

A picture of Trump and Epstein was in Epstein's desk drawer and scrubbed from the DOJ's Epstein files dump. X / House Oversight Democrats

Newsom, 58, appears to mock Trump by showing the DOJ’s redacted pages over a video of Epstein and Trump speaking, highlighting their friendship that reportedly ended in a falling out around 2004, all set to Mumford & Sons’ song, White Blank Page.

The president has faced increased scrutiny over his relationship with Epstein, calling the files a Democratic “hoax” and refusing for months to support legislation to release them, despite having claimed during his presidential campaign that he would.

Towards the end of the video posted by Newsom, quotes about Trump featured in the Epstein files are highlighted, including “Donald Trump traveled on Epstein’s jet many more times than previously has been reported (or that we were aware),” which was included in a further release of files, as well as Epstein writing in an email, “I have met some very bad people... none as bad as Trump.”

Jeffrey Epstein (left) and Donald Trump in 1997. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

The 2020 email from the Southern District of New York, which mentions Trump being on Epstein’s plane more times than previously reported, indicates that the president was present on one flight with “the only three passengers” being him, Epstein, and an unnamed 20-year-old woman.

Upon the release of nearly 30,000 pages of documents on Tuesday, the DOJ stated that the documents relating to Trump, submitted to the FBI before the 2020 election, are “unfounded and false.”

On Wednesday, Attorney General Pam Bondi, 60, announced that “over a million more documents” potentially related to the Epstein case will be released, but did not provide a date for their release.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment regarding Newsom’s video but received no immediate response.