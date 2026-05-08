Newsom Taunts ‘Dementia Don’ for Ducking Challenge

Gavin Newsom is escalating his war on Donald Trump’s mental fitness—this time by accusing the president of hiding from the press after challenging him to a live cognitive test.

The California governor reignited the feud Thursday with a taunting post on X claiming Trump had suddenly vanished from public view after Newsom dared him earlier this week to take a televised cognitive exam on his favorite network, Fox News.

“LITTLE D HAS NOT BEEN SEEN BY THE PRESS EVER SINCE I CHALLENGED HIM TO A COGNITIVE TEST ON LIVE NATIONAL TELEVISION!“ Newsom, 58, wrote. “NOT GOOD!”

The Democratic governor then piled on with an AI-generated meme captioned “Dementia Don” that showed the 79-year-old asleep in the Oval Office while Secretary of State Marco Rubio, 54, clutched the president’s medication bottle, FBI Director Kash Patel, 46, appeared blackout drunk, and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, 40, lurked ominously in the background.

Gavin Newsom railed into Trump with a scathing meme calling into question the president's fitness on the job. Gavin Newsom/ X

Newsom’s latest jab came after he torched the oldest sitting president over a bizarre moment with reporters on Wednesday in which Trump awkwardly tried to explain the difference between “sea” and “see.”

Newson’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

The strange detour immediately reignited scrutiny over the 79-year-old president’s mental sharpness.

Critics have increasingly pointed to Trump’s physical appearance as possible signs of decline, including persistent bruising visible on both hands that Trump continues to slather in thick makeup and swollen ankles frequently concealed beneath oversized suits.

Donald Trump routinely slathers thick makeup on his hands to conceal his persistent bruising. Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

Trump has also repeatedly appeared to doze off in public. The president was spotted seemingly falling asleep at least three times in April alone.

When reached for comment, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle gave the Daily Beast a recycled statement defending the president’s mental faculties.

“Gavin Newscum is the worst governor in America, and he also may be the dumbest. President Trump’s sharpness, unmatched energy, and historic accessibility stand in stark contrast to what we saw during the last administration when Democrats and other lunatics like Newscum intentionally covered up Joe Biden’s serious mental and physical decline from the American people,” he wrote.

Donald Trump falls asleep during a press conference. The Daily Beast/Fox News

The president’s late-night Truth Social meltdowns have also fueled questions about his health and sleep habits. White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, 68, revealed on Thursday that she and aide Dan Scavino, 50, rotate shifts to manage Trump’s around-the-clock phone calls.

The duo “divide and conquer” when it comes to handling the president’s late-night schedule, telling the audience they work in shifts to answer Trump’s calls while “making sure we all get enough sleep, even if the president doesn’t.”

The president's ankles bulged out of his favorite Florsheim shoes. Chris Jackson/via REUTERS

Trump, who once described himself as a “very stable genius,” has repeatedly shrugged off concerns about his health and frequently boasts about acing cognitive exams during his presidency.

But public skepticism appears to be growing. An April poll conducted by The Washington Post, ABC News, and Ipsos found that 59 percent of Americans do not believe Trump has the mental sharpness needed to serve effectively as president. Another 55 percent said they do not think he is physically healthy enough for the job.

The cognitive exams Trump often brags about are designed to detect signs of impairment associated with conditions like Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. The test includes tasks such as drawing a clock, identifying animals, and correctly stating the date and time.

Trump has repeatedly framed his performance on the voluntary exams as proof of his intelligence.

“I took the Exam three times during my (“THREE!”) Terms as President, and ACED IT ALL THREE TIMES,” Trump wrote. “An Achievement that, even on a single Exam, according to the Doctors, has rarely been done before!”

But even the neurologist who created the test has pushed back on Trump’s characterization.