Newsom Trolls Don Jr. Over Tacky Golden Rebrand

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has mocked Donald Trump Jr.’s excitable new suck-up to Daddy.

The 48-year-old nepo baby said Tuesday that he was “extremely proud” to share the new all-gold logo for Palm Beach International Airport. It’s set to be renamed President Donald J. Trump International Airport after a proposal passed through the Florida House and Senate in February.

“For the first time, I am extremely proud to share the OFFICIAL logo for the Donald J. Trump International Airport in Palm Beach, Florida,” Trump Jr. said on X, adding that “there is no person more deserving of this incredible honor.”

“Congratulations Dad!” he wrote.

Gavin Newsom Press Office/X

“Looking forward to seeing flights landing at ‘DJT’ very very soon!”

Newsom’s press office was quick to dive in, saying, “Gas prices are up over 50 percent since your dad started a reckless war in Iran.

Don Jr. tries to do nice things for his dad in public. JOSHUA ROBERTS/REUTERS

“But congrats on the airport logo,” the 58-year-old’s team added. “Huge accomplishment!”

Gas prices have surged nationally since Trump’s war in Iran led the Middle Eastern country to close the Strait of Hormuz, a vital conduit for around one-fifth of the world’s oil supply.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The closure has caused a global energy crisis and sent American gas prices soaring, with, as of Wednesday, an average price of $4.536 per gallon, according to AAA.

Newsom’s state has been particularly badly hit, with its average fuel price sitting at $6.160 on the same day.

The company that handles trademarks for Trump, DTTM Operations LLC, filed for trademarks for both “Donald J. Trump International Airport” and “President Donald J. Trump International Airport,” The Miami Herald reports.

Trump pictured with his sons Don Jr., left, and Eric. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

The latter is the name being used in Don Jr.’s new logo.

Palm Beach County commissioners greenlit a trademark deal on Tuesday, giving Trump greater control over how his name is used. The outcome is that all airport-branded goods sold in the airport will have to be sold via Trump Organization-approved vendors.

Plus, any information about Trump used in marketing materials will be subject to his veto power.

The trademarks were filed four days before the Florida House vote.

AAA

Don Jr.’s new logo looks like a drastically simplified version of the presidential seal, all in his father’s favorite color—gold—and with no fewer than 12 stars around it.

The 1945 seal has an olive branch in one talon, and the other holds arrows. Trump’s rendition has olive branches in both.

It bears a remarkable similarity to the reimagined U.N. logo used for Trump’s so-called Board of Peace, another addition to his cutting-edge design team’s portfolio.