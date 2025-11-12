Newsom Trolls Trump With Pitch for His Next Reality Show

Gavin Newsom pitched Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek idea for his next reality show after the president’s latest White House demolition.

The California governor’s press office responded Wednesday on X to a clip of Trump showing Fox News host Laura Ingraham his changes to the Palm Room.

Coming soon to HGTV: Democracy Demolition with Don — because if it ain’t broke, he’ll make it worse. 😍 https://t.co/ZqoNe7YsBp — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) November 12, 2025

Channeling a reference to the home-improvement network, the office wrote, “Coming soon to HGTV: Democracy Demolition with Don—because if it ain’t broke, he’ll make it worse,” followed with a heart-eyes emoji.

Amid Trump’s $300 million project to tear down the East Wing for his gaudy ballroom, he gave the conservative host a personal tour of his other renovations on Tuesday’s The Ingraham Angle.

The Palm Room, which connects the front of the White House to the Rose Garden and West Colonnade, was designed by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Trump told Ingraham.

The Palm Room connects the front of the White House to the Rose Garden and West Colonnade. screen grab

“So this room was in terrible shape. This was done by Jackie Kennedy... She took this area,” Trump said. “We had little tiles, all broken, cheap, out of a box, the walls weren’t good. I took it and I restored it, I put in new chandeliers. They had lanterns that were terrible.”

Trump’s new design includes an entire marble-overhaul of the floor.

Kennedy, who was first lady from 1961 to 1963, oversaw redecorations of several areas, including the Blue Room and the Rose Garden—the latter of which Trump has paved over with concrete.

However, it is not immediately clear if she renovated the Palm Room, also known as the West Garden Room.

Kennedy, who was first lady from 1961 to 1963, oversaw redecorations of several areas. NBC NewsWire/NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal via Ge

The former first lady stressed at the time the importance of restoration versus redecoration.

“Everything in the White House must have a reason for being there,” Kennedy told Life magazine in 1961 . “It would be a sacrilege merely to redecorate it—a word I hate. It must be restored, and that has nothing to do with decoration."

Trump’s tour also included his presidential walk of fame in the White House colonnade, featuring a picture of an autopen in place of former President Joe Biden’s portrait.

Trump pointed to a sign that reads, “The Presidential Walk of Fame.”

“Take a look at this if you want to see detail,” he said. “Most people do a sign and paint it on the wall. So that’s half-inch thick bronze. Carved by a very talented person. And it’s brass. It’s pure brass.”

Bronze. Brass. Brain damage. Trump’s holy trinity. https://t.co/RLIxPmrWrn — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) November 12, 2025

Newsom’s office mocked the president on Wednesday, writing, “Bronze. Brass. Brain damage. Trump’s holy trinity.”

Bronze and brass are two different alloys: the former is made of copper and tin, while the latter is copper and zinc.

During the tour, Trump also pointed out his gaudy gold decor, and denied claims the gold accents had been bought from Home Depot for $58.

“You can’t imitate gold, real gold,” he said. “There’s no paint that imitates gold.”

Clearly the president has not heard of fool’s gold.