Donald Trump has made an awkward slip-up as he revealed his latest gaudy addition to the White House.

The 79-year-old was speaking on The Ingraham Angle on Tuesday, the second part of host Laura Ingraham’s interview with the president.

Monday’s interview saw Fox News host Laura Ingraham surprisingly push back on some of Trump’s answers over affordability and flight shutdowns.

The sequel saw Ingraham given a personal tour of the White House by Trump. That included The Presidential Walk of Fame, which he installed in the White House colonnade. The area sits adjacent to the newly renovated Rose Garden.

The 79-year-old got confused after he boasted to Ingraham, pointing to a sign that reads “The Presidential Walk of Fame.”

Donald Trump shows off the Presidential Walk of Fame sign. screen grab

“Take a look at this if you want to see detail,” Trump said. “Most people do a sign and paint it on the wall. So that’s half-inch thick bronze. Carved by a very talented person. And it’s brass. It’s pure brass.”

“You can’t just do that, that’s quality, right?”

While brass and bronze are both copper alloys, they are different colors, with brass being closer to gold and bronze being reddish-brown.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for clarification.

Not content with gold frames on the presidential portraits, Trump also told Ingraham he is getting new plaques made with a brief description of each leader.

“Important, right?,” he asked Ingraham. “They are beautiful, beautiful bronze plaques, goes up under each picture.”

Ingraham asked Trump who thought of the Walk of Fame. “My idea,” he said. “Everything is my idea, sadly.”

The president also showed off his troll-like move of putting a photo of an autopen instead of President Joe Biden, who he called “the worst president in the history of our country.”