Sports

NFL Defies MAGA Meltdown Over Halftime Show Decision

CULTURE WAR FLOP

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has shrugged off MAGA uproar over the decision to book Bad Bunny as halftime show headliner.

Erkki Forster
Erkki Forster 

Night News Reporter

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Bad Bunny attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld)
Theo Wargo/TTheo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell remains defiant as President Donald Trump and his MAGA supporters rail against the decision to book Bad Bunny for the Super Bowl halftime show.

MAGAworld flew into meltdown mode after the NFL announced the triple Grammy-winning Latino superstar, an outspoken Trump critic, as the headliner last month. Right-wing youth organization Turning Point USA announced its rival halftime show while Trump labeled the move “absolutely ridiculous.”

IN FLIGHT - OCTOBER 19: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the press on October 19, 2025 aboard Air Force One. The President is returning to Washington, DC, after spending his weekend at Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Despite President Donald Trump blasting Bad Bunny’s headliner status as “absolutely ridiculous,” the NFL is standing by its decision. Alex Wong/Getty Images

“I never heard of him, I don’t know who he is, I don’t know why they’re doing it, it’s like, crazy,” Trump, 79, said. “Then they blame it on some promoter that they hired to pick up entertainment.”

But Goodell has shrugged off the uproar and is standing by the decision to feature the Puerto Rican artist, who performs in Spanish, as part of the league’s marquee event.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell noted that Bad Bunny is “one of the leading and most popular entertainers in the world.” Bradley Collyer/Getty Images

“It’s carefully thought through,” he said at the league’s annual fall owners meaning on Wednesday. “I’m not sure we’ve ever selected an artist where we didn’t have some blowback or criticism. It’s pretty hard to do when you have literally hundreds of millions of people that are watching.”

Goodell, who’s served as the NFL commissioner since 2006, declared, “We’re confident it’s going to be a great show,” adding that “Bad Bunny understands the platform that he’s on, and I think it’s going to be exciting and a united moment.”

He noted that the rapper is “one of the leading and most popular entertainers in the world.”

It’s true: Despite House Speaker Mike Johnson claiming that Bad Bunny is “not someone who appeals to a broader audience,” a view echoed by Trump, Bad Bunny is the most streamed artist in the world, according to CBS Sports.

The artist, currently on a world tour, told i-D magazine last month that he did not include dates in the U.S. as he feared ICE agents could hold raids outside venues he was performing at.

“Like, f---ing ICE could be outside [my concert],” he said. “And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has boasted that ICE will be “all over” the Super Bowl, which will be played on Feb. 8, 2026 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The NFL has yet to announce any special guests who will join Bad Bunny.

Erkki Forster

Erkki Forster

Night News Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now