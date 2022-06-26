NFL Star Carl Nassib to Match $100K in Donations to LGBTQ Org Year After Coming Out

Read it at People
As Pride Month reaches its final days, pro footballer Carl Nassib announced in an Instagram video on Sunday that he will match up to $100,000 in donations to the Trevor Project, a suicide and crisis prevention organization for LGBTQ youth. Last year, Nassib came out as gay, becoming the first active NFL player to do so in the league’s 100-plus year history. As was reported by People, Nassib, who urged his followers to contribute in his Instagram video, donated the same amount of money to the Trevor Project last year. “Out there right now, there’s a kid saying that I would rather be dead than be gay,” he said.