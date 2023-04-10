Nick Cannon Says He Wants to Have Baby #13 With Taylor Swift
WILDEST DREAMS
After welcoming his 12th child last December, Nick Cannon told Howard Stern on Monday that he’s not sure he’s done yet. “I’m happy currently with my dozen that I’ve got,” the TV host said before Stern goaded him into admitting that if the right woman came along, he could keep it going. When Stern specifically pitched Taylor Swift as a possible option, Cannon—who elsewhere in the interview confirmed that he considered but ultimately decided against getting a vasectomy—excitedly replied, “Absolutely, I’m in, let’s go, that’s the one!” Comparing his dating life to Swift’s he added: “Me and Taylor’s numbers is very similar when we’re talking about being in these streets, so I think she would relate to me very well.” As for the news that Swift has broken things off with boyfriend Joe Alwyn, Cannon said, “You know I know that, Howard, you know my Spidey-senses was tingling!”