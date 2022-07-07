Nick Kyrgios Dodges Assault Charge Questions After Wimbledon Quarterfinal Victory
HUSH HUSH
One day after being charged for allegedly assaulting an ex-girlfriend, Nick Kyrgios won a decisive Wimbledon victory, advancing him to the semifinals. Coming off the court, the Australian tennis star declined to address questions about the accusations, which come from his former partner Chiara Passari. On Wednesday afternoon, Kyrgios thrashed Chilean player Cristian Garin 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (5). The 27-year-old was uncharacteristically reserved afterward, however. “Obviously I have a lot of thoughts and a lot of things I want to say, kinda my side about it, but obviously I’ve been advised by my lawyers that I’m unable to say anything at this time,” he told reporters. “I understand everyone wants to ask about it, but I can’t give you too much right now.” When prodded again at a press conference, he responded: “Do you want me to sound like a broken record?” Kyrgios’ charge and summons, stemming from Passari’s claim that he grabbed her during a domestic dispute last year, were first reported by The Canberra Times.