Teen Missing After Ex-Felon Kidnaps, Robs Florida Family: Police

A manhunt is on for a violent ex-felon who allegedly kidnapped a Florida couple and their teenage daughter, forced them to withdraw money from cash machines at gunpoint—then left the parents on the side of the road and took off with the teen. Pembroke Pines police say Jaddier Sanchez, 37, is considered armed and dangerous, and is holding Nicole Martinez against her will. Sanchez, who knew Martinez before the Sunday morning abduction, was released from prison in May after serving 15 years for armed robbery, the Sun-Sentinel reported. He also has convictions for burglary and aggravated stalking.