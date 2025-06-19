Nicolle Wallace ‘Confounded’ by Megyn Kelly’s ‘Hateful’ Turn

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace said she couldn’t believe Megyn Kelly’s “confounding” turn toward producing “really angry” content after her years at Fox News and NBC.

Wallace told Kara Swisher on Thursday’s On with Kara Swisher that she appreciated how independent media has flourished in recent years, a trajectory she said it would have followed regardless of Donald Trump’s rise and exploitation of the sphere.

She highlighted Megyn Kelly’s recent comments to The New York Times, where the former Fox host suggested that independent media creators rely on the relationships they’ve built with their audiences. “I think she’s right,” Wallace said. ADVERTISEMENT

Swisher agreed and claimed she met with Kelly for drinks as Kelly weighed venturing into independent spaces. “Just remember, Megan, I did help you!” Swisher said.

The two then reminisced on Kelly’s turn at Fox News, where she earned praise for how she questioned politicians on The Kelly File.

“I watched her every night at 9 o’clock. I mean, she’s one of the best to ever do cable, to ever do the news,” Wallace said. “I don’t watch her anymore, but I thought her observations about where the industry was heading were right.”

Megyn Kelly speaks at Donald Trump's campaign rally in 2024. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

That is, until it came to the content that Kelly currently produces on her podcast and YouTube series The Megyn Kelly Show. Swisher lamented that Kelly’s show was “terrible,” while Wallace said her pivot was a “confounding choice.”

“I think it’s just terrible and angry, really angry, at especially women,” Swisher said.

“Yes!” Wallace said. “She hates us more!”

The two then laughed about how Kelly may attack the pair over their comments on her respective show.

“She’ll have a show on this soon,” Swisher joked. “So, good, great to give you content, Megyn!”

A spokesperson for SiriusXM, where Kelly distributes her podcast, did not respond to an immediate request for comment.

Chris Hayes, Joy Reid, Rachel Maddow, Nicolle Wallace, Ari Melber in Studio 3A at Rockefeller Center on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 Virginia Sherwood/MSNBC via Getty

Kelly attacked Wallace as a “naval gazer” earlier this month as Wallace launched her new podcast, The Best People, which featured MSNBC colleague Rachel Maddow as her first guest. Kelly seemed particularly put off by a meme Maddow received from her friend, which read, “Born to Dilly Dally, Forced to Fight Fascists.”