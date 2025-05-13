Megyn Kelly Goes to War With Halle Berry After Mother’s Day Bedroom Video

Megyn Kelly has accused Halle Berry of “inappropriate” behavior after the actress posted a video of her and her partner Van Hunt in bed to advertise a travel size bottle of lube.

Speaking on The Megyn Kelly show, the former Fox News star said Berry has “gotten more and more inappropriate in her public behavior” since the actress was accused by “another entertainer” of being “bad in bed.“

“More and more weird sex kitten photos, nude photos, sex posts… I think Halle Berry has truly been on a downward spiral," Kelly said.

Berry posted a video on Instagram on Sunday in which she and Hunt appeared to be naked, telling the audience “how my Mother’s Day is going to end” while showing off the Let’s Spin “intimacy gel.”

The product is made by RESPIN, a brand launched by Berry in February to help menopausal women after she was diagnosed with perimenopause.

Kelly said Berry looked “like she’s on drugs with that weird laughter” in the video. “She looks very bizarre. Who celebrates Mother’s Day by talking about how to lube up their vag, with their boyfriend in bed, from Cannes, France? This is so bizarre.”

Walter Kirn, editor-at-large for County Highway, joined Kelly on the show on Monday and weighed in on the issue, saying that Berry “looks terrible” and is “trying to prove she’s sexy and not a robot.”

“She’s very anxious about her appeal,” Kirn added.

Berry hit headlines last week after going commando in a risque dress at the Met Gala. The plunging number featured thick vertical stripes of black fabric and see-through mesh that hugged Berry’s frame.

This isn’t the first time Kelly has taken on a prominent public figure. Earlier this month, she accused Meghan Markle of being a “malignant narcissist,” claimed she “planned from the beginning” to marry into the royal family and clearly “married for money.”

“It’s very clear. She bagged the elephant. She was thrilled she became a ‘princess.’ It was planned from the beginning. She denied being interested in the royal family, which she totally was. I know someone who knows the ex-husband who said she had a vision board with Prince Harry on it," she said.