House Democrats Launch Investigation Into Nigel Farage’s ‘Troubling’ Trip to Trump’s Tulsa Rally
In March, as the novel coronavirus pandemic raged through Europe, President Trump issued an order to ban travel from the United Kingdom to the United States. The order, which still remains in place, did allow for U.S. citizens and their families to travel from Britain, as well as “individuals who meet specified exceptions.” Now, a U.S. congressman has launched an investigation to figure out exactly why Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage was allowed to fly to the U.S. to attend a Trump rally in Tulsa last weekend. Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House committee on Homeland Security, said there were “numerous troubling questions” about Farage’s trip in a letter to Chad Wolf, the acting secretary of Homeland Security, and has requested “all relevant documents” on the decision to “waive the travel ban” for Farage. The Mississippi Democrat said Customs and Border Protection confirmed in a statement to his staff that Farage was initially prevented from boarding his flight, but was allowed to travel after a Department of Homeland Security review.