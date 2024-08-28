Golden Globes Tap Roast Expert Nikki Glaser as 2025 Host
‘MIGHT GET ME CANCELED’
Following her highly-praised performance at Netflix’s The Roast of Tom Brady, comedian Nikki Glaser has been chosen to host the 82nd Annual Golden Globes in January. “I am absolutely thrilled to be hosting the Golden Globes. It’s one of my favorite nights of television and now I get a front-row seat,” Glaser said in a CBS press release on Wednesday. “It’s one of the few times that show business not only allows, but encourages itself to be lovingly mocked,” she added. In addition to her bustling standup comedy career, Glaser has made a name for herself in the podcast world with her show aptly titled The Niki Glaser Podcast, as well as reality TV, where she lent her hosting skills to Max’s FBoy Island. Her latest comedy special, Someday You’ll Die, premiered on Max in May and earned her an Emmy nomination. Glaser joins a long line of comedians who have hosted the awards show, like Ricky Gervais, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, Seth Meyers, and most infamously, Jo Koy. “Some of my favorite jokes of all time have come from past Golden Globes opening monologues when Tina, Amy or Ricky have said exactly what we all didn’t know we desperately needed to hear,” Glaser added. “I just hope to continue in that time-honored tradition (that might also get me canceled).”