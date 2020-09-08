9 Drug Companies Issue Joint Pledge to Properly Vet COVID-19 Vaccine
UNPRECEDENTED
With President Trump pushing hard for a coronavirus vaccine to be ready by Election Day, nine major pharmaceutical companies have signed a joint pledge to only release a vaccine after thorough vetting for safety and efficacy, The New York Times reports. The pledge didn’t specifically address fears of political influence but said the companies “stand with science.” “We believe this pledge will help ensure public confidence in the rigorous scientific and regulatory process by which Covid-19 vaccines are evaluated and may ultimately be approved,” the companies said. The pledge said manufacturers would consider requesting emergency authorization of their vaccines but that they would follow FDA guidance. On Saturday, vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris said she wouldn’t necessarily trust a vaccine pushed by Trump.