‘Ninja Killer’ Louis Bernard Gaskin Set to Be Executed in Florida
‘I WAS WRONG’
A man known as the Ninja Killer is set to be executed Wednesday in the latest in a series of recent death warrants signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Louis Bernard Gaskin was sentenced in 1989 for the double murder of New Jersey couple Robert and Georgette Sturmfels during an armed break-in at their winter home in northeast Florida. Given his unique moniker for the all-black outfit he wore the night of the murders, Gaskin stole a video player, a clock, and two lamps, claiming they were intended as Christmas gifts for his girlfriend. He quickly confessed in the ensuing days, telling a psychologist, “I knew that I was wrong. I wasn’t insane.” Gaskin will be the 100th Florida inmate to be executed since the state reinstated the death penalty in 1976.