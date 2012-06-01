NJ Woman: Zombie Victim Is My Dad

CHEAT SHEET
A New Jersey woman discovered on Thursday that she had a personal connection to the “zombie attack” involving flesh-eating in Florida: the victim was her absentee father. “I’m really upset because I haven’t even met my father,” Janice Poppo DiBello, 44, said. Her father, Ronald Poppo, made headlines last weekend when a man, Rudy Eugene, ate Poppo’s face during what is suspected to be a drug-induced fit. Eugene was shot and killed by police when he would not stop gnawing away at Poppo’s flesh. Poppo’s face is almost entirely eaten off, and his eyes were gouged out as well. Eugene’s girlfriend said that “something happened” to Eugene that day, either drugs or “voodoo.”