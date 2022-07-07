The Best Prime Day Sales to Shop That Are *Not* on Amazon

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner—summer’s biggest shopping event is taking place July 12 and 13. This, of course, means shoppers will be able to score major savings on thousands of coveted items (as long as you have an Amazon Prime membership, that is). However, Amazon won’t be the only destination to get a great deal next week. In fact, since announcing the dates for Prime Day, tons of other businesses have dropped their own sales that are set to take place during the same time period. This means that even for those without a Prime membership or those who may not want to shop on Amazon, there is still a world of savings to shop during the event.

Several brands will even be offering sales that are even better than what comparable products on Amazon might go for. This means that you might be saving more money by shopping elsewhere this Prime Day. We know that scouring the web to find these Prime Day adjacent deals probably isn’t worth your time, so we went ahead and did the work for you. Check out our list below of the best Prime Day sales that aren’t on Amazon.

Brooklinen Brooklinen is one of the best places online for sheets, comforters, towels and more. The site has several incredible options including a number of artist-designed beach towels and even a Heathered Cashmere Bedding Bundle. On July 12 and 13, the same days as Prime Day, Brooklinen is having a 15% off sale sitewide on all items. Additionally, some items will be marked down even more. Shop at Brooklinen $

Nordstrom One of the most reliably fashionable places to shop for clothes, Nordstrom is currently having an Anniversary Sale. The Anniversary Sale has discounted items nearly sitewide with great prices on tons of clothing options for men, women and kids. The sale is currently only open to Nordstrom members, however, the sale opens to the general public on July 15. Shop at Nordstrom $

Snow For those of you that don’t know, Snow is one of the best at-home teeth whitening brands you can use. From full at-home kits and whitening mouthwash to electric toothbrushes and charcoal floss, Snow has all of the oral care items you will ever need. From July 8 to July 18, you can get 40% off sitewide. So, you can take home an entirely new oral hygiene routine without feeling like you’re breaking the bank. Shop at SNOW $

Eight Sleep Eight Sleep is a leading name amongst all things beds and mattresses. The Eight Sleep Pod Pro Mattress comes with dual-zone heating, a GentleRise smart alarm, health monitoring tools and most importantly, is incredibly comfortable to sleep on. From July 11 to July 26, you can get a Pod Pro Mattress for $100 off the listed price. Additionally, you can get $50 off the Pod Prod Cover and 20% off all Eight Sleep accessories with the purchase of a cover or mattress. Shop at Eight Sleep $

Therabody For every single person with a body, there is perhaps no greater and more therapeutic product in the world than a Therabody Theragun. These percussive massage guns have done more good for my body than practically anything else I have ever tried in my entire life. This Prime Day, Therabody is selling its Theragun Pro for $100 off the normal price, the Theragun Elite for $50 off and the Theragun Mini for $40 off. Shop at Therabody $

Huckberry Huckberry is not only the most important new addition to my wardrobe, but a great curator of clothing and gear for all types of environments. From chic fashion to outdoors and camping, Huckberry sells items built for everything. For Prime Day, Huckberry is offering 30% off its top 10 summer steals. This means, you are getting discounted prices on some of the absolute best and most popular items that Huckberry has to offer, so you won’t want to miss it. Shop at Huckberry $

Target Like many of the other big box stores, Target has begun offering its own major sales. For Target, that is the Deal Days which are set to last from July 11 to July 13. The Deal Days will be an online exclusive sale on products across Target’s entire line. You’ll be able to shop for nearly anything you want at significant discounts from their normal prices. This deal day is not exclusive to Target members, so you can reap the savings without any extra steps. Shop at Target $

Best Buy Best Buy is not running a specific sale event during Prime Day, however, that does not mean there aren’t great deals to be found. Every day, Best Buy updates its Top Deals page with great tech gadgets at heavily discounted prices. Additionally, you can get a free subscription to a number of Apple services right on the Best Buy website, so make sure to claim that while you still can. Shop at Best Buy $

