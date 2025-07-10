Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Amazon Prime Day (week) is in full swing, and day three of the 96-hour event is officially live. This means shoppers will be able to score major savings on thousands of coveted items (as long as you have an Amazon Prime membership, that is). But Amazon isn’t the only retailer offering Black Friday-level deals this week.

In fact, since announcing the dates for Prime Day, many other businesses have dropped their sales that are set to take place during the same period. This means that even for those without a Prime membership or those who may not want to shop on Amazon, there is still a world of savings to be had during the event.

Several brands are even offering sales that are actually better than Amazon’s deals. We know that scouring the web to find these Prime Day-adjacent deals probably isn’t worth your time, so we went ahead and did the work for you. Check out our list below of the best Prime Day sales that aren’t on Amazon.

Wayfair Wayfair’s massive Way Day sale may be well over, but the e-tailer’s huge four-day flash sale is chock full of home decor and furniture deals that are on par with Black Friday. Shop At Wayfair

Lululemon Refresh your activewear lineup without spending a fortune during Lululemon’s Summer Scores event. You’ll find markdowns on men’s and women’s bestsellers like Align leggings and ABC pants. Shop At Lululemon

Anthropologie For a limited time, take 30 percent off select clothing, beauty, and accessories, from breezy summer dresses to luxe SPF bundles. You can also score 40 percent off select home decor items, including Anthropologie’s coveted ornate mirror collection. Shop At Anthropologie

Dermstore For a limited time, Dermstore is offering up to 25 percent off select beauty products from premium brands like SkinMedia, EltaMD, Supergoop, and more. Shop At Dermstore

Best Buy Best Buy’s ‘Black Friday in July’ sale is full of major deals on par with Amazon’s Prime Day discounts. You’ll find brands like Samsung, Dyson, Apple, Breville, and HP marked down up to 40 percent off. The sale runs through Sunday. Shop At Best Buy

Allbirds It’s no secret that Allbirds is our favorite sneaker brand here at Scouted. Not only does the brand make stylish activewear shoes, but they’re also eco-friendly and sustainable, which makes us feel even better about buying from the brand. What makes us feel even better about shopping at Allbirds is when we can score its pieces on sale. Right now, you can score 40 percent off select women’s and men’s styles. Shop At Allbirds

Nordstrom Nordstrom’s highly-anticipated Anniversary Sale starts on July 12, but you can already view the deals and add favorites to cart. The Anniversary Sale will have discounted items sitewide with great prices on tons of clothing options for men, women and kids. Shop At Nordstrom Free Shipping

Huckberry Huckberry is another one of our favorite retailers at Scouted. The e-tailer is currently hosting a summer sale, with up to 40 percent off a huge selection of bestsellers. You can also score 25 percent off shorts when you buy two pairs. Shop At Huckberry

Target Target’s Circle Week sale is live and runs through July 12. Shoppers can score exclusive online deals across Target’s entire site. Unlike Amazon’s Prime Day event, this sale day is not exclusive to Target members, so you can reap the savings without any extra steps. Shop At Target