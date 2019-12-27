Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale Has Up to 50% Off Best-Selling Items for Men, Women, Kids, and Home
As the year comes to a close, we start to see some of the best sales pop up. One of the top ones that I personally look out for each year is the Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale. Starting now, you can score up to 50% off styles for men, women, kids, and even home goods. Nordstrom only has a handful of big sales each year so this isn’t one to miss. It’s the perfect time to spend some Christmas cash and get more for your money. This is your chance to pick up winter staples that you may have missed out before the season started. Take the Cole Haan Hooded Down & Feather Jacket, for example. This down-filled parka is lightweight but warm and comes with its own removable stand-collar placket to keep out the wind. It’s down to $109 (50% off). Guys can go full-on cozy in their everyday wardrobe with the UGG Harkley Lace-Up Boot, down to $100 (33% off). This lace-up boot is lined with warm shearling and will feel like you’re wearing a slipper all day long. There’s so much more to look through, so take some time and find some hidden gems in this huge sale.
