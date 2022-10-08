CHEAT SHEET
North Chicago Man Found Dead in Cell with Dialysis Port Removed
A man was found dead in his cell in North Chicago reportedly missing a dialysis port early Saturday morning. Authorities are conducting an independent investigation into his death, according to a news release by the Lake County Major Crime Task Force. An officer found him dead early in the morning missing the port and excessively bleeding. The 34-year-old was arrested Friday night on a warrant for criminal trespass to a motor vehicle. Police said he was in possession of a controlled substance, and he was transported to the North Chicago Police Department. The man reportedly felt sick and was transported to a hospital in an ambulance, before being taken back to his cell. An autopsy has been scheduled as well.