‘BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE’
North Korea Calls Joe Biden a ‘Rabid Dog’
North Korea called former vice president Joe Biden a “rabid dog” that “must be beaten to death with a stick,” according to the country’s state-run news agency. “Rabid dogs like Baiden [sic] can hurt lots of people if they are allowed to run about. They must be beaten to death with a stick, before it is too late,” KNCA reported. North Korea added that the 2020 frontrunner “reeled off a string of rubbish against the dignity” of the country’s supreme leadership, an act it said deserves “merciless punishment.” The Associated Press reports that KNCA referred to him only with his last name, sometimes misspelling it as “Baiden” and other times referring to him as the vice president under Barack Obama. North Korea spelled Biden’s name correctly when it called him a “fool of low IQ” in May. It’s unclear which, if any, comments Biden made that provoked the country.