North Korea Is Ready for Combat

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at CNN
We really just don’t have time for this. North Korea, undeterred by Ambassador Dennis Rodman’s visit, is placing its military in “combat ready” mode. What does that mean? It means the nation’s armed forces are ready to strike the U.S. imperialist forces that threaten its existence. Specifically, Hawaii and Guam and other strategic spots in the Pacific are at risk. Meanwhile, the U.S. said that it could handle anything Kim Jong-un has up his sleeve. Let’s hope Pyongyang hasn’t seen the film Olympus Has Fallen, where North Koreans storm the White House and take the president hostage.