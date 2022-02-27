North Korea Resumes Ballistic Missile Testing While World Is Focused on Ukraine

Read it at Associated Press
Not to be left out of the global mayhem caused by Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, North Korea launched a ballistic missile on Sunday, worrying its neighbors and briefly distracting the U.S. and its allies from war in Europe. The launch was the eighth this year and some experts believe that it was carried out as part of an acceleration of testing while the world is focused on Ukraine. Japan and South Korea both reported the launch of the missile, which reached a height of 370 miles before it landed some 190 miles from North Korea. No damage has yet been reported.