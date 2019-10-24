CHEAT SHEET
ACT ‘WISELY’
North Korea: Trump Administration Officials Are Hostile ‘for No Reason’
North Korea accused U.S. officials of being hostile “for no reason” despite a “special” relationship between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Trump, the AP reports. Foreign Ministry adviser Kim Kye Gwan said in a statement that Washington needs to act “wisely” through the end of the year, referring to the end-of-year deadline set by Kim Jong Un for the Trump administration to make a diplomacy deal. “Contrary to the political judgment and intention of President Trump, Washington political circles and DPRK policy makers of the U.S. administration are hostile to the DPRK for no reason, preoccupied with the Cold War mentality and ideological prejudice,” Kim Kye Gwan said. “We want to see how wisely the U.S. will pass the end of the year.” Nuclear talks between North Korea and the U.S. are over for the time being, following a meeting that attempted to revive diplomacy between the two countries in Stockholm, Sweden, earlier this month. North Korea’s top negotiator said they were unable to reach an outcome because the U.S. “would not give up their old viewpoint and attitude.”