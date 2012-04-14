North Koreans Pledge Loyalty

CHEAT SHEET
What failed rocket launch? 50,000 North Koreans gathered at Kim Il-sung Stadium to celebrate the 100th anniversary of founder Kim Il-sung’s birthday. The civilians and soldiers saluted current leader Kim Jong-un and pledged loyalty. Sunday, the festivities will continue with a military parade and a “show of force.” North Korea’s last show of force, the 100-feet-tall rocket launch (despite consistent warnings from international powerhouses), didn’t go so well.