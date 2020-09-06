College Boots Students Who Broke COVID Rules, Keeps Tuition
EXPELLED
When Northeastern University caught 11 international students crowded into a single room, it tossed them out of their program—and kept their tuition. The episode is the latest example of college students refusing to follow rules designed to stop the spread of COVID-19 and of universities imposing serious punishments to deter others from doing the same. The 11 students were part of the school’s study-abroad program but were being housed at the Westin hotel in Boston because of pandemic travel restrictions. In a statement, Northeastern said the 818 students in the program were repeatedly warned they could not gather in the rooms. The rule-breakers were discovered by staff members making rounds, the school said, adding, “Payments by the students will not be refundable.”