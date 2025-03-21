Politics

Notorious Anti-Vaxxer Tops Trump and RFK Jr.‘s List For New CDC Boss

MAKE AMERICA FLORIDA

Rumor of Joseph Ladapo landing the gig comes after the president’s first pick for the role had his appointment suddenly pulled.

Josh Fiallo
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo is accused of altering a study about covid-19 vaccines.
Octavio Jones/Reuters
Josh Fiallo

Josh Fiallo

Breaking News Reporter

ByJoshFiallo

Josh.Fiallo@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsRepublicans Mount Big Pushback Against Trump Over Changes to NATO Command
Julia Ornedo
PoliticsTrump Admin Arrests FBI Agent Who Went After Rudy Giuliani
Jasmine Venet
PoliticsAnother Slapdown for Trump as Education Dept. Is Saved
David Gardner
TrumplandU.K. Tourist Returns Home in Chains Like ‘Hannibal Lecter’
Jasmine Venet
U.S. News‘7th Heaven’ Actors Confronted With Co-Star’s Horrific Abuse
Eboni Boykin-Patterson